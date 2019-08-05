Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Saxton & Stump has hired Maureen Gimpel Maley as senior counsel for its labor and employment and internal investigations groups.
Maley, of Lancaster, most recently spent nearly two years at Penn National Gaming and Hollywood Casinos as vice president of employment and business affairs.
Before that, she was vice president and deputy general counsel at Genesis Healthcare.
Maley has a bachelor’s degree from La Salle University and a law degree and master of laws degree from Duke University.
• United Way has elected seven board officers and five new members to its board of directors.
Board officers are: chair, Don Maier, community volunteer and former Armstrong Flooring CEO; immediate past chair, Kathy Pandelidis Granbois, of Saxton & Stump; vice chairs, Janet Treer, of The Treer Group, Kyle Grimes, of WGAL TV, Michael Frey, of Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, and Steve Nieli, of PNC Wealth Management; and secretary, Robin Stauffer, of the High companies.
New to the board are: Frey, Deepa Balepur, of Compass Real Estate; Toni Donovan, of Lancaster General Health; James Malfregeot II, of BB&T, and Beth Riley, of Briley Consulting.
• The Lancaster City Alliance has appointed the four officers to its board of directors. They are:
Chair, Peter Barber, of Two Dudes Painting; vice chair, Robert “Teke” Drummond, of Lancaster General Health; secretary, Deborah Brandt, of Fig Industries; and treasurer, Richard Rankin, of Murray Securus.
The alliance also named Jennifer Craighead Carey, of Barley Snyder, to its board of directors.
• CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, a nonprofit dedicated to the health and wellbeing of children in Lancaster County, has elected five new directors to its board.
They are: Katherine Coleman, partner at Work Wisdom and co-founder of Intentional Tours; Eric Dragann, vice president and senior counsel for Fulton Financial; Christina Hartman, independent consultant for BroderickHaight Consulting and Cygnet Consulting; Daniel Keefer, chair of Millersville University’s Department of Wellness and Sports Sciences; and Claudia Madrigal, public health program administrator of the state Department of Health.
• The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has elected Marie Cusick to its board of governors. Cusick, of Lititz, is a multimedia reporter at WITF/StateImpact Pennsylvania.
• The board of directors of Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services has named Doug Hopwood its permanent executive director.
Hopwood, of York, had been serving as the interim executive director. Before that, he had been division manager of the Transitional Living Center, homeless outreach and veterans services for Tabor Community Services.
A former KPETS board chair, Hopwood is a Grove City College graduate.
KPETS also named Katie L. Summers, an attorney at Kegel Kelin Almy & Lord, its new board chair, and Tammy Derk, administrative director of breast health services at Lancaster General Health, its board vice chair.
Joining the board is Sarah Zimmerman, a product manager for the remarketing division at Agilent Technologies. She is the former executive director of KPETS.
• Overhead Door Co. has promoted Dave Flowers to Reading division general manager and Chris Gant to Lancaster division general manager.
Flowers, of Lititz, joined Overhead Door in 2008. Most recently he was Reading division operations manager. He is a Hempfield High School graduate.
Gant, of Lancaster, joined Overhead Door in 2004. Most recently she was Lancaster division office manager. She is a Conestoga Valley High School graduate.
• High Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by members of the High family, has announced the election of two new members to its board of trustees.
They are Gene P. Otto, managing director of Sageworth; and Michael W. Van Belle, recently retired chief financial officer of the High companies.
