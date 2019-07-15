Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Hartz Physical Therapy has promoted David Snyder and Bobby Longenecker to clinic directors and senior physical therapists at its Ephrata and Mount Joy locations, respectively.
Snyder, of Lititz, joined Hartz in 2017 as a physical therapist. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Messiah College, a master’s degree from West Chester University and a doctorate from Arcadia University.
Longenecker, also of Lititz, joined Hartz in 2014 as a physical therapist. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a doctorate from Drexel University.
• Legend of Lancaster, part of Legend Senior Living, has hired Sarah Bucher as sales director.
Bucher, of Lancaster, most recently was an account executive at OMNI Home Care. Bucher is an Elizabethtown College graduate.
• The Benecon Group has hired Amy Smith as account manager.
Smith, of Lititz, most recently was benefits manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University and a master’s degree from Alvernia University.
• Lancaster City and County Medical Society has named three new members to its board of directors.
They are Dr. Cameron Moore, a family medicine resident at Lancaster General Hospital, Dr. Kevin Robertson, also a family medicine resident at Lancaster General Hospital, and Dr. Robin M. Hicks, a palliative medicine physician at UPMC Pinnacle.
