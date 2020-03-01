Who's News: Kristi Dorsey Univest Bank and Trust
Who's News: Kristi Dorsey Univest Bank and Trust

KRISTI DORSEY UNIVEST BANK AND TRUST CO RECENTLY APPOINTED KRISTI DORSEY AS A VICE PRESIDENT AND RELATIONSHIP MANAGER IN THE CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA REGION IN HER ROLE DORSEY WILL SERVE THE COMMERCIAL BANKING NEEDS OF BUSINESSES IN CUMBERLAND AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES DORSEY BRINGS MORE THAN 16 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY TO HER ROLE AT UNIVEST SHE MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND RELATIONSHIP MANAGER FOR F&M TRUST DORSEY IS ACTIVE IN THE LOCAL COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERING AT ROOTS FOR BOOTS NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION SUPPORTING VETERANS SHE ALSO SERVES AS A MEMBER OF THE WEST SHORE AND MECHANICSBURG CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE THE CUMBERLAND AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND THE ADAMS COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE DORSEY AND HER HUSBAND RESIDE ON A SMALL HORSE FARM IN DILLSBURG PA Z

