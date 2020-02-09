Who's News: Kevin Hersh

Kevin Hersh
Tompkins VIST Bank announced that Kevin Hersh has joined the company as a senior vice president and regional commercial lending manager. He is responsible for developing client relationships and managing a team of seasoned commercial lenders in the bank’s Berks and Schuylkill markets.
A resident of Lancaster, Hersh has 28 years of financial services experience. He previously was with Union Community Bank, where he was chief credit officer and chief lending officer.
Hersh graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor of science degree. Active in the community, he is a mentor at Leola Homes of Hope and is a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church Council’s church council.