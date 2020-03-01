JONATHAN BELTZ BENCHMARK CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC BROWNSTOWN PA HAS PROMOTED JONATHAN BELTZ TO DIRECTOR OF VIRTUAL DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION HE WAS HIRED IN 2009 AS A BIM COORDINATOR AND MOST RECENTLY WAS THE VIRTUAL DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGER BELTZ HAS AN ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE IN ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY FROM THE LINCOLN TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Z
Who's News: Jonathan Beltz Benchmark Constructio
