Who's News: Jonathan Beltz Benchmark Constructio
JONATHAN BELTZ BENCHMARK CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC BROWNSTOWN PA HAS PROMOTED JONATHAN BELTZ TO DIRECTOR OF VIRTUAL DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION HE WAS HIRED IN 2009 AS A BIM COORDINATOR AND MOST RECENTLY WAS THE VIRTUAL DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGER BELTZ HAS AN ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE IN ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY FROM THE LINCOLN TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Z

