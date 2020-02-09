Who's News: Jeremy R. DeBord

Jeremy R. DeBord
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, PA appoints Jeremy R. DeBord as its President, and CEO officially making him the 4th generation owner of the family owned funeral homes.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory consists of two locations, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster and 2024 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster is family owned and operated, operates its own on-site crematory and has been serving families within Lancaster and the surrounding areas for four generations.
Jeremy, a Lancaster native, attended Hempfield High School where he excelled at basketball, earning the admiration of first team All-District honors. Following high school, Jeremy graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and later received a Master's Degree in Business Administration. Jeremy spent the first four years of his professional career with Volvo Construction Equipment where he held various positions within the organization, ranging from Product Marketing Manager to Regional Sales Manager.
In 2010 Jeremy returned home to Lancaster to begin the acquisition of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory.
In 2013 Jeremy launched Cremation Services of Lancaster, an internet-based cremation provider with a virtual store offering cremation services and cremation merchandise which has served over 1400 families in its first 7 years of existence.
Jeremy is the current President of the Rotary Club of Lancaster (a 200-member organization offering a variety of philanthropic opportunities within Lancaster, domestically and globally).
In his spare time, Jeremy enjoys spending time with his two sons, Ethan and Austin, coaching their sports teams and enjoys going to the gym and investing in real estate.
Contact Jeremy R. DeBord at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory as (717) 394-4097 with any questions or desire for additional information.