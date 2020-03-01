JENNIFER THOMPSON LANCASTER THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY AN ECUMENICAL GRADUATE SCHOOL OF THEOLOGY AFFILIATED WITH THE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST HAS HIRED JENNIFER THOMPSON TO BE VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVANCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL LANCASTER THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY FUNDRAISING EFFORTS INCLUDING THE WAY FORWARD THE GRADUATE SCHOOL'S CURRENT $9 MILLION CAPITAL CAMPAIGN THOMPSON WILL JOIN LANCASTER SEMINARY IN MID-MARCH FROM POWER PACKS PROJECT A SCHOOL FOOD-DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA WHERE SHE WAS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS Z
Who's News: Jennifer Thompson Lancaster Theologi
