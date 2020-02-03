The Hempfield Area Recreation Commission has named Adam Aloisi as its chair for 2020. Aloisi is an independent real estate investor and member of the Hempfield School Board. Other officers named are vice-chair, John Mylott, retired senior manager at TE Connectivity; treasurer, Lisa Greener, Executive Director of Community Basics, Inc.; and Stephanie Lavenberg, Special Projects Controller at Fulton Bank. Newly appointed at-large directors include Clayton Bubeck, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Rettew; Sean Sabol, Assistant Director of CS&D-Construction at Willis Towers Watson, and Kate Golden,
Controller at The Jay Group. Aaron Marines, attorney with Russell, Krafft and Gruber, was reappointed for a second three-year term. East Petersburg Borough appointed Deb Miller, a retired lead USPS clerk, as their municipal
representative.
The Hempfield Rec board meetings are the fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:30 pm. Meetings are
held at the Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church Street, Landisville.