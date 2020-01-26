First Pointe Financial Services in Lancaster, PA announces the addition of First Pointe Tax Services lead by Dominic Geraci, CPA to their location at 1271 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Dom is a professional accountant with significant experience in the areas of accounting, auditing, tax compliance and general business consulting. Dom’s experience includes small to large organizations, at various stages of development; from start-up companies to those with established operations. This experience allows him to develop an expertise in business and individual income tax preparation, as well as tax planning, bookkeeping, accounting and general business consulting. Contact Dom at (717) 569-4004 with any questions or desire for additional information.
Securities and Advisory Services offered through Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor and Member FINRA/SIPC. First Pointe Financial Services, First Pointe Tax Services and Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc. are separate entities.