Who's News: Felipe Castaneda

Felipe Castaneda
Z
Sage Financial LLC of Lancaster, PA has hired
Felipe Castaneda as a
Financial Advisor.
Castaneda, of Lancaster, earned his Bachelor of
Science degree in Finance from West Chester University, with a double minor in Spanish and International Business. He holds securities registrations 7, 63 and 66 through LPL Financial. Prior to joining Sage Financial, Felipe most recently worked for TD Ameritrade/ Scottrade for 9 years.
