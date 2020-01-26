David Miller/Associates, Inc. (DM/A), of Centerville Road, Lancaster, has named Julie A. Spangler Director of CAD Services and Nickolas P. Ebersole, AICP as having received Planner Certification through the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Joining DM/A in 1996, Spangler – a Lancaster native – holds an Associate’s Degree in Specialized Technology-Computer Aided Drafting and Design from York Technical Institute, York.
In 2017, Ebersole joined DM/A’s Municipal Services Department. Raised in Mount Joy, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Geography with a Minor in Land Use and Geographic Information Systems from Millersville University, Millersville.