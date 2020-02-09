Who's News: Christine Schneider

Christine Schneider
Alegre Events, one of the region’s top event planning and management companies, announced that Christine Schneider has joined the company as Vice President of Events and Development. Schneider was recently Director of Sponsorship Engagement and Events at Horizon: Empower the Orphaned and previously served as a marketing and event professional in the banking and financial services sector.
A Lancaster County resident, Schneider is an Elizabethtown College graduate with a degree in business administration with specialized concentrations in marketing and communications. She is active in the community and has served on various boards and committees.