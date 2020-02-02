Aaron’s Acres is excited to announce its 2020 Board of Directors! Newly elected Board Officers include President William J. Zee, II, Esq., Chair of the Education Law Group at Barley Snyder, LLP; Vice President Mark Malay, Vice-President, Investment Real Estate at First National Bank; Treasurer Robert D. Box and Secretary Dr. Karena S. Rush, Associate Professor of Psychology at Millersville University of Pennsylvania. New Board Members include Meredith Jorgensen Cooke, Television Reporter at Hearst Television for WGAL News 8; Sue Thomas, Senior Director of Marketing & Sales at Courtyard by Marriott and Steve Turpin, Business Development Manager at Lanco Federal Credit Union.

