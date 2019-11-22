Whisk Cafe, a new farm-to-table restaurant, has opened at the edge of the Masonic Village campus in Elizabethtown.
Whisk Cafe takes a 2,700-square-foot space in Sycamore Square Marketplace at 98 Masonic Drive, near the Elizabethtown Amtrak station.
Whisk Cafe is owned by Amy Kreamer, co-owner of Lucky Ducks Bar and Grille in Elizabethtown and Hershey.
For her solo venture, Kreamer has created a farm-to-table restaurant that offers breakfast and lunch every day.
The breakfast menu includes eggs Benedict and omelets as well as French toast, waffles and pancakes, with a variety of toppings. Lunch features salads and sandwiches along with smoothies and a variety of coffee drinks.
The restaurant, which takes space in what was once a garage, has seating for aabout 60, including eight at a counter. Open in warmer months, an outside patio with have room for 40 customers. The restaurant operates with 16 employees and is available in the evenings for private events.