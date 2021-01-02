The retail scene in Lancaster County has changed drastically in 2020.

Twenty-seven retail stores opened in Lancaster County last year, from maker's markets to wine shops.

In total, 23 retail spaces closed their doors, 10 of which being locally owned small businesses.

Here's what opened and closed in 2020.

Here are the retail spaces that opened in Lancaster County in 2020

- Floyd's Cafe, 237 N. Prince St., Lancaster city

- Owl Central Games, 250 Manor Ave., Millersville

- Cardinal Cameras, 33 E. Main St., Ephrata

- Versona, 451 Park City Center, Lancaster city

- Tonnino Winery, 945 N. Plum St., Lancaster city

- Treasures Markets, 515 N. Franklin St., Lancaster city

- Brick Heads, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster city

- Kindred Collections, 452 Locust St., Columbia

- Tractor Supply, 70 W. 28th Division Highway, Elizabeth Township

- Once Mine Boutique, 1121 Main St., East Earl Township

- Fashion Cents, 240 N. Reading Road, Ephrata

- Fern.ish Home, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city

- Ella Jane Vintage, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster city

- Hush Money Bikes, 237 N. Prince St., Lancaster city

- Lancaster Pickle Co., 318 N. Queen St., Lancaster city

- Laura the Cookie Lady, 26 E. Main St., Lititz

- The Apothecarium, 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, East Lampeter Township

- Beautiful Home Interiors, 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg Township

- Best Celebrations and More, 14 S. Duke St., Lancaster city

- Artisan Mill Co., 813 Rothsville Road, Warwick Township

- Lidl, 2001 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Township

- Top Shelf Shoes, 106 S. Centerville Road, East Hempfield Township

- Nissley Vineyards, 301 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., East Lampeter Township

- Pottery Barn, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., East Lampeter Township

- Your CBD Store, 1380 Columbia Ave., Lancaster Township

- Rotana Furniture, 1645 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

- Wanderlust Coffees, 923 N. Christian St., Lancaster city

Here are the retail spaces that closed in 2020 in Lancaster County

- Abercrombie & Fitch, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster city

- Lee's Camera Center, 33 E. Main St., Ephrata

- Gap, 555 Park City Center, Lancaster city

- Hidden Treasures, 227 N. Prince St., Lancaster city

- Wolf Furniture, 2040 Bennett Ave., East Hempfield Township

- Kmart, 3975 Columbia Ave., West Hempfield Township

- Then & Again Antiques, 318 N. Queen St., Lancaster city

- Pier 1 Imports, 806 Plaza Ave., Lancaster city

- Flower and Home Superstore, 196 Broad St., East Earl Township

- SwitchVR, The Shops @ Rockvale, East Lampeter Township

- Coleson Fine Clothiers, 1476 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

- Twice Found, 309 N. Queen St., Lancaster city

- New York and Company, 775 Park City Center, Lancaster city

- Allergy Orchard, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street

- Lane Bryant, 1575 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

- Justice, 436 Park City Center, Lancaster city

- Justice, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., East Lampeter Township

- Foltz's Pretzels, 60 N. Queen St., Lancaster city

- The Factory Direct Mattress & Sofa Outlet, 35 S. Willowdale St., East Lampeter Township

- GameStop, 127 Park City Center, Lancaster city

- Gamestop, 1320 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

- Drums, Etc., 548 New Holland Ave., Lancaster city

- Pet Valu, 2600 Willow Street Pike N., Willow Street