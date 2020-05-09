By now, it’s common knowledge that some people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others.

The elderly face the most risk, along with people who have certain underlying medical conditions, including chronic lung disease, diabetes and compromised immune systems, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Well, the same principle applies to proposed economic-development projects. Some types are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others.

For instance, growth plans by companies in industries that have been devastated by the pandemic, such as the hotel industry and the live-event industry, are much more likely to be put on hold, logically enough.

On the other hand, projects by companies in industries where demand remains strong – such as rental housing, which is in short supply in Lancaster County – are much more likely to be going forward.

“It is not surprising that some economic development projects are on hold given the current significant uncertainty in the business environment,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“These projects rely on multiple sectors and businesses that are subject to different guidance on the timing and rate at which they can resume operations. Importantly, the ultimate success of these projects relies on a resumption of strong demand which no one can really forecast right now,” she added.

LNP | LancasterOnline this week checked with the developers of a half-dozen sizable, previously announced local projects, across several industries, to see whether the coronavirus outbreak has affected those ventures. Here’s what we found.

New hotels in East Lampeter Twp.

SSN Hotels, which had hoped to begin construction of two extended-stay hotels on Lincoln Highway East early next year, has put that $32 million venture “on hold,” a project spokesman said.

He cited the “huge impact” that COVID-19 has had on the lodging industry – slashing occupancy so low that many have closed temporarily, as LNP | LancasterOnline has reported previously.

On the site where Tony Wang’s Chinese Restaurant now sits, opposite Tanger Outlets, the Delaware-based hotelier intends to eventually develop a 109-room Hyatt House hotel and a 96-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Rock Lititz expansion in Warwick Twp.

Rock Lititz, the live-events industry campus in Warwick Township, has tapped the brakes on part of a previously announced expansion costing nearly $50 million, now that the pandemic has dried up the live-event market worldwide.

The start of construction of another rehearsal space and another multi-tenant space, both to be added to the existing Rock Lititz Studio, and the start of construction of a standalone building for Clair Global, will not take place for the time being. The price tag for this work is $26.4 million.

Rock Lititz has no way of knowing when prohibitions against large gatherings, to limit the spread of COVID-19, will be lifted. In the color-coded government parlance of permissible activities, this is known as the “green phase,” when “aggressive mitigation” ends but some guidelines remain in place.

“As the live-event industry restrictions are likely in place until the ‘green phase’ in most locations around the world, we are preparing for the long-term impact of this pandemic,” said Andrea Shirk, Rock Lititz general manager.

However, construction has resumed on a $15.2 million multi-tenant building and is continuing on a $5 million community theater, Mickey’s Black Box. A Rock Lititz spokeswoman said construction had started before COVID-19 struck. Completion is set for early 2021.

But Mickey’s developer Michael Tait pointed out, “Having a building ready and being open for business are two different things these days. … I don’t expect customers until at least the summer or fall of next year. There are so many unknowns that it’s very hard to tell.”

Stehli site in Manheim Twp.

While Rock Lititz and SSN are wondering when their customer base will return, that demand has never diminished for the redeveloper of the Stehli Silk Mill and the developer of the proposed Stadium Row Apartments.

Larry Silverstein, a Baltimore developer who intends to convert the vacant Stehli complex into 120 to 140 market-rate apartments, said he anticipates submitting a land development plan for the venture to Manheim Township this summer.

Assuming the plan wins township approval on a timely basis, Silverstein would be starting construction on the $30 million project in late 2020, with an opening in mid-2022.

The historic silk mill at Marshall and Martha avenues was constructed in phases from 1897 to 1925 but is now blighted. Neither blight nor the pandemic has discouraged Silverstein.

“I think if the economic decay accelerated into a real catastrophic downward spiral, we would hold off. But our view is very long-term and the delivery of units would be years out. I guess at the end of the day we are confident that people will still have to live somewhere,” he said.

Stadium Row apartments in Lancaster city

Silverstein’s perspective is echoed by Ben Lesher, a Lancaster resident and developer of the $18 million Stadium Row apartments in the 800 block of North Prince Street, next to Clipper Magazine Stadium. The venture involves constructing 104 upscale apartments.

“There was a huge need for housing before COVID-19, and I don’t think that will change. I think it will continue to be the case after the pandemic. If anything, I think there may be even more of a need for rental housing due to the economic hardships so many households are facing,” said Lesher.

Lesher figures the project was only slightly delayed this spring, as the project’s contractor got a waiver from the state, then became eligible for the state’s site-stabilization exemption.

“(That) meant that we could continue our site work, which is the primary work at this stage. Overall, we think we’ve lost about a month from the original timeline due to a combination of COVID-19 related issues and weather. We are now planning for an April 2021 opening,” he said.

Fulton Theatre in Lancaster city

With Gov. Tom Wolf lifting his ban on nonessential construction on May 1, the Fulton Theatre has jumped right back into its renovation and expansion. Work on the second and final phase began last week; a completion date has yet to be set, as construction crews must operate under restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The $10 million phase includes a larger lobby and bar, additional bathrooms and new performance and gathering spaces for the North Prince Street landmark. Fundraising for this phase has led to $7 million in contributions so far.

“We are compelled to finish the work on our historic building to allow it to be a beacon of hope for us and our community to know we will gather in it once again,” said Marc Robin, Fulton CEO and executive producer.

This follows a $10 million first phase that included 26 new one-bedroom or studio apartments to house out-of-town guest artists, an expansion of off-stage space so it can accommodate bigger sets and a new automated fly system, sound system and lighting system.

Penn State Health hospital in East Hempfield Twp.

Penn State Health still is moving forward with its plan to open a 129-room hospital near Route 283 in summer 2022, although a spokesman said, “We continue to evaluate the impact the COVID-19 pandemic could have on that timeline.”

To be dubbed the Lancaster Medical Center, the five-floor building at Harrisburg Pike and State Road will create hundreds of jobs.

The construction cost of the hospital, a nearby medical office building and a parking garage is $191.8 million, according to the spokesman. However, that price tag excludes equipment, furnishings and soft costs (fees for the design, engineering and other such work), he said.