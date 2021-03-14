Not only has the pandemic had an erratic impact on the Lancaster County economy, varying widely from sector to sector. The recovery from the pandemic is proceeding inconsistently too.

Figures from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board show that the workforces of the majority of economic sectors here have yet to bounce back to their pre-pandemic levels.

But four sectors – construction, general merchandise stores, professional and business services, and state government – have recuperated robustly enough to have bigger workforces than before COVID-19 arrived.

Here’s a look at the number of jobs in each category before the pandemic hit in mid-March, the percentage of jobs lost by mid-April (those initial weeks when the pandemic wreaked the worst havoc) and how the categories have bounced back, shown by comparing their workforces in December, the most recent month for which data is available, to December 2019.

State government: 3,500 jobs here before the pandemic hit; 0% of those jobs were lost in the pandemic’s initial weeks last spring; 4% more workers in December compared to December 2019.

General merchandise stores (department stores, club stores and supercenters): 3,200; -6%; +3%.

Construction, mining and logging: 17,900; -32%; +2%.

Professional and business services (lawyers, accountants, engineers, computer services, consultants, researchers etc.): 26,700; -3%; +2%.

Here’s a closer look at the remainder of the sectors and subsectors, according to figures provided by the local Workforce Development Board.

Education and health services (includes colleges, business schools, trade schools, public schools, hospitals, doctors’ offices, retirement communities, rehabilitation facilities, mental health providers, childcare centers, child and youth service providers): 47,500; -16%; -11%.

Federal government: 1,300; 0%; 0%.

Financial activities (includes banking, lending, insurance, leasing, real estate): 8,500; -1%; 0%.

Information (includes publishers of newspapers, books, periodicals, software; broadcasters; telecom firms; recording studios etc.): 2,700; -4%; -7%.

Leisure and hospitality (hotels, restaurants, bars, food service, dinner theaters, museums, amusement parks, performing arts companies and independent writers, artists and performers): 23,800; -52%; -3%.

Within the category of leisure and hospitality is the subsector of food services and drinking places (bars, restaurants, caterers, dining halls, school and workplace cafeterias): 16,600; -52%; -16%. (See related story for details on how this subsector has fared.)

Local government: 16,000; -4%; -3%.

Manufacturing: 36,600; -8%; -4%.

Other services (repair and maintenance of cars, appliances, electronic equipment etc., barber shops, nail salons, beauty salons, funeral homes, laundries): 12,600; -25%; -10%.

Retail trade (includes general merchandise stores as well as car dealers, garden centers, grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, clothing stores, gas stations, florists etc.): 29,500; -19%; -3%.

Transportation (includes rail and air transportation, freight trucking, school and charter buses, pipelines, etc.) and utilities: 14,600; -12%; -5%.

Wholesale trade: 16,400; -5%; 0%.

