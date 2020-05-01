Construction workers, store clerks, computer guys -- these and dozens of other types of workers have seen their ranks decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But which categories have been hit the hardest in Lancaster County?

The answers are in a breakdown of initial claims for unemployment benefits filed recently by Lancaster County residents.

These numbers, compiled by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board and released Friday, reflect most of the nearly 49,000 initial claims filed here from March 1 through Tuesday.

The board's category-by-category breakdown, which represents about 70% of those initial claims, is as follows.

Finance, administrative, business: 6,490.

Construction, skilled trades: 6,031.

Hospitality, food services: 5,771.

Retail: 3,543.

Manufacturing, warehouse: 3,278.

Healthcare: 3,071.

Maintenance, security: 1,484.

Transportation, logistics: 1,465.

Beauty, skincare: 1,230.

Education: 1,150.

Arts, athletics, entertainment: 786.

Childcare: 603.

Information technology: 296.

Agriculture, landscaping: 112.

The remaining claims are either too small to categorize or are unidentified, according to the board.