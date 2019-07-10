Giant is, indeed, the grocery giant in central Pennsylvania.

Giant/Martin's dominates the local market, with nearly half of the market share in 2019, according to a trade publication that each year publishes information and analysis on grocery business in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Columbia, Md.-based Food World's "market study edition" in June included a breakdown of the top 10 supermarket leaders in central Pennsylvania, which the publication defines as Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Below is the information from Food World on 2019 market share. The market survey spans one year, ending March 31, 2019, and does not include gasoline sales.

10. ShopRite (Price Rite)

Headquarters: Keasbey, N.J.

Number of stores: 3 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 0

2019 sales: $39.30 million (down from $39.40 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 1.12% (down from 1.13% in 2018)

9. Redner's Markets

Headquarters: Reading, Berks County

Number of stores: 3 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 1

2019 sales: $43.60 million (down from $44.50 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 1.24% (down from 1.27% in 2018)

8. Kennie's Markets

Headquarters: Littlestown, Adams County

Number of stores: 4 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 0

2019 sales: $44.70 million (down from $45.40 in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 1.27% (down from 1.30% in 2018)

7. Grocery Outlet

Headquarters: Emeryville, Calif.

Number of stores: 12 (up from 10 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 4

2019 sales: $72.90 million (up from $62.70 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 2.07% (up from 1.80% in 2018)

6. Aldi

Headquarters: Essen, Germany

Number of stores: 13 (up from 11 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 3

2019 sales: $96.20 million (up from $77.50 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 2.73% (up from 2.22% in 2018)

5. Wegmans

Headquarters: Rochester, N.Y.

Number of stores: 2 (up from 1 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 1

2019 sales: $111.60 million (up from $53.90 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 3.17% (up from 1.54% in 2018)

4. Karns Prime & Fancy Foods

Headquarters: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Number of stores: 8 (unchanged from 2018)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stores in Lancaster County: 0

2019 sales: $137.25 million (up from $135.25 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 3.90% (up from 3.88% in 2018)

3. C&S Independents

Headquarters: Robesonia, Berks County (with national HQ in Keene, N.H.) The wholesale grocer oversees stores under names such as Stop and Shop, Superfresh and Target

Number of stores: 74 stores (down from 85 in 2018)

2019 sales: $362.88 million (down from $457.85 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 10.31% (down from 13.12% in 2018)

2. Weis Markets

Headquarters: Sunbury, Northumberland County

Number of stores: 40 (unchanged from 40 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 13

2019 sales: $671.89 million (up from $659.84 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 19.09% (up from 18.91% in 2018)

1. Giant/Martin's

Headquarters: Carlisle, Cumberland County

Number of stores: 44 (up from 42 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 8

2019 sales: $1.755 billion (up from $1.732 billion in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 49.86% (up from 49.63% in 2018)

For more grocery and retail news: