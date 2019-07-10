Shopping cart

Each year, Food World releases market share information on central Pennsylvania. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

Giant is, indeed, the grocery giant in central Pennsylvania.

Giant/Martin's dominates the local market, with nearly half of the market share in 2019, according to a trade publication that each year publishes information and analysis on grocery business in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Columbia, Md.-based Food World's "market study edition" in June included a breakdown of the top 10 supermarket leaders in central Pennsylvania, which the publication defines as Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Below is the information from Food World on 2019 market share. The market survey spans one year, ending March 31, 2019, and does not include gasoline sales. 

10. ShopRite (Price Rite)

Headquarters: Keasbey, N.J.

Number of stores: 3 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 0

2019 sales: $39.30 million (down from $39.40 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 1.12% (down from 1.13% in 2018)

Ephrata Commons

Ephrata Commons shopping center is anchored by a Redner's Warehouse Market.

9. Redner's Markets

Headquarters: Reading, Berks County

Number of stores: 3 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 1

2019 sales: $43.60 million (down from $44.50 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 1.24% (down from 1.27% in 2018)

8. Kennie's Markets

Headquarters: Littlestown, Adams County

Number of stores: 4 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 0

2019 sales: $44.70 million (down from $45.40 in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 1.27% (down from 1.30% in 2018)

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market

7. Grocery Outlet

Headquarters: Emeryville, Calif.

Number of stores: 12 (up from 10 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 4

2019 sales: $72.90 million (up from $62.70 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 2.07% (up from 1.80% in 2018)

Aldi on Fruitville Pike.jpg
Aldi is opening a new grocery store 

6. Aldi

Headquarters: Essen, Germany

Number of stores: 13 (up from 11 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 3

2019 sales: $96.20 million (up from $77.50 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 2.73% (up from 2.22% in 2018)

wegmans tour02.jpg
Exterior of the new Wegmans in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek shopping center off the Harrisburg Pike Friday September 21, 2018.

5. Wegmans

Headquarters: Rochester, N.Y.

Number of stores: 2 (up from 1 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 1

2019 sales: $111.60 million (up from $53.90 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 3.17% (up from 1.54% in 2018)

4. Karns Prime & Fancy Foods

Headquarters: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Number of stores: 8 (unchanged from 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 0

2019 sales: $137.25 million (up from $135.25 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 3.90% (up from 3.88% in 2018)

3. C&S Independents

Headquarters: Robesonia, Berks County (with national HQ in Keene, N.H.) The wholesale grocer oversees stores under names such as Stop and Shop, Superfresh and Target

Number of stores: 74 stores (down from 85 in 2018)

2019 sales: $362.88 million (down from $457.85 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 10.31% (down from 13.12% in 2018)

Weis Markets

The Weis Markets store in Manor Shopping Center.

2. Weis Markets

Headquarters: Sunbury, Northumberland County

Number of stores: 40 (unchanged from 40 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 13

2019 sales: $671.89 million (up from $659.84 million in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 19.09% (up from 18.91% in 2018)

Giant

The exterior of the Giant store at Stone Mill Plaza.

1. Giant/Martin's

Headquarters: Carlisle, Cumberland County

Number of stores: 44 (up from 42 in 2018)

Stores in Lancaster County: 8

2019 sales: $1.755 billion (up from $1.732 billion in 2018)

% of 2019 market: 49.86% (up from 49.63% in 2018)

