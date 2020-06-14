Editor’s note: This story accompanies a larger story about the future of Spooky Nook.

When the number of visitors to Spooky Nook Sports rises and falls, those changes are felt both inside and outside the massive sports facility, the largest of its kind in North America.

Nearby hotels are among the most susceptible, especially the three that are positioned near the complex — just off Route 283 — to capture the overflow from Nook Sports’ own 135-room hotel.

So the operators of those three sites are keenly aware of Nook Sports’ recent shutdown as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, when he designated the county “red” as part of his colored three-phase opening plan. Although the county recently was upgraded to “yellow,” even a future boost to “green” won’t bring back crowds like the pre-pandemic days.

‘We’re rooting for the Nook’

“We’re probably down on the weekends about 50% because of the lack of tournaments and events at the Nook,” said Rob Fisher, co-owner of the nearby 80-room Comfort Suites, who worked for a time as director of basketball at the sports complex.

“Our weekends are normally slammed this time of year,” he said.

Nevertheless, Fisher said the hotel is being aided by contracts with utility companies whose workers often stay at the hotel during the week.

And, Fisher is hopeful the return of weddings to the adjacent Chestnut Hill Villa should boost weekend bookings until visitors can return to the sports complex within sight of the hotel.

“We’re rooting for the Nook,” he said. “We’re excited for them to get back up and running.”

Diane Poillon, president and CEO of Willow Valley Associates, which owns and operates the 85-room Hampton Inn & Suites at Donegal Square, two miles from the sports complex, also reported a substantial impact from Nook Sports. It’s lost more than $100,000 in room reservations to date.

Sunny Desai, whose family is developing a $10 million Holiday Inn Express that will open on Route 230 in September, is concerned about the restrictions on Nook Sports too.

“Capping (its) capacity will certainly put a damper on our business as well. We have quite a few bookings already in place for events being held in the fall and winter,” he said. “Hopefully by that time, restrictions will have eased up to allow the events to go on as planned.”

Hoteliers not only ones taking hit

But the ebbs and flows are felt by more than hoteliers.

“Spooky Nook business definitely comes our way,” says Karl Ross, owner of Laserdome, a 9,000-square-foot laser-tag facility on Auction Road off Route 283, less than two miles away from Nook Sports.

While Ross said he would expect to see a decline in customers if Spooky Nook remains idled, he isn’t bracing for a big impact since he didn’t see a big boost after the sports complex first opened.

Mick Owens, owner of Mick’s All American Pub in Donegal Square, estimates Nook Sports visitors account for 5% to 10% of its revenue when the sports complex is fully operating.

Owens is hopeful that local customers who might have avoided his restaurant on busy “Nook weekends” could help make up some of those sales.

A spokesman for Sheetz, which has a convenience store across the street from Donegal Square, declined to comment on the impact of Nook Sports.