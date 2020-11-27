Are you sending a package that has to arrive for Christmas?

Some shipping industry analysts are warning that systems may be overwhelmed by volume this year, so getting packages on their way sooner is better.

Here's a look at the deadlines for most major shipment carriers:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Dec. 15 for Retail Ground

Dec. 21 for 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 for 2 nd Day Air

Dec. 23 for Next Day Air.

Federal Express (FedEx)

Dec. 9 for SmartPost

Dec. 15 for Ground

Dec. 21 for Express Saver

Dec. 22 for 2-Day

Dec. 23 for Overnight.

Amazon has yet to announce its get-it-by-Christmas deadlines for its various kinds of shipping.