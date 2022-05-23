East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring Inc. faces a series of crucial bankruptcy hearings starting this week.

Armstrong filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization on May 9, and late last week it warned all its workers that they may face permanent layoff as soon as June 17 if the company does not find a buyer. It is seeking Delaware bankruptcy court approval to sell off assets and reorganize to address $317.8 million in debt, including $160 million in long-term debt. Armstrong said it had assets worth $517 million. The company employs hundreds of people in Lancaster County.

Here’s what we know:

What’s next for Armstrong Flooring?

Two key hearings coming up Thursday and June 3 are expected to result in an order by a judge for a timeline and procedures to sell the assets. Another hearing on June 9 gathers creditors to question Armstrong Flooring principals.

The company was approved for $24 million in debtor-in-possession financing to keep operating but that was an interim order. A final decision is expected on June 3. Armstrong also has interim approval to pay $9 million to critical vendors. It is seeking access to loans to pay critical vendors. Another $5 million will be up for approval on June 3.

If the proposed plans are approved, the company is on course for a June 20 sale approval, with auction bids due June 14.

I thought the idea of bankruptcy is to have the time to get the company back on its feet. Why is an auction planned?

Armstrong Flooring, which is publicly traded, has said selling the company’s assets is the best way to maximize value for stakeholders. There are a lot of stakeholders including companies and people owed money as well as stockholders whose stock generally has been trading less than 50 cents a share since the bankruptcy, down from its 52-week high of more than $6.50.

Armstrong Flooring has said it has to keep going to maintain the value of the company. Its assets aren’t worth as much if the new owner has to start from scratch with workers and supply chain for materials.

Among its assets are seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy. It also maintains offices in Canada, which are part of the bankruptcy.

What details are available about this auction? When will it be? Who will bid?

It’s not clear who will bid – or if there will be bidders. In court documents, Armstrong has said there are two potential bidders with whom it has been in talks. A court filing from its pre-bankruptcy lenders said that the only expression of interest for certain assets is a nonbinding letter of intent from a well-known liquidator.

Armstrong has set up a secure digital forum for qualified bidders to take a closer look at operational and financial documents.

Armstrong has detailed in court papers its efforts to sell the company or enter into some other arrangement. On Oct. 29, the company engaged investment bank Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to act as its financial advisor in connection with a sale process and evaluation of other strategic alternatives.

What does this mean for Armstrong Flooring workers in Lancaster County?

Despite a squeeze on its finances, the company says workers continue to produce flooring.

It confirmed it is still hiring as part of its strategy to maximize its value for a sale. It is not clear how the sale will affect workers and whether the buyer will hire them and honor Armstrong’s contracts and benefits.

Late last week, the company warned employees that if there is no buyer, and perhaps even if there is a buyer, that they could face permanent layoff as soon as June 17. Without a buyer, the company has said it is likely to stop operations. And, even if there is a buyer, the new ownership could cut jobs or even shut down the company and liquidate the assets.

What do unions representing Armstrong workers have to say about all of this?

Union representatives have not responded to inquiries from LNP | LancasterOnline.

In bankruptcy, collective bargaining agreements can only be rejected or modified after the company has tried to negotiate with the union. It is not clear if that has happened. The United Steelworkers Union Local 285 had ratified a new three-year contract in March. Details were not available.

Approximately 277 manufacturing employees in Mississippi and Lancaster are represented by various unions.

What does this mean for Armstrong Flooring retirees’ benefits?

Armstrong Flooring wants to end all post-employment benefits including life insurance and health insurance to retirees but will continue to make required payments until the matter is decided, which is expected at the June 3 hearing.

As of January 2021, there were 2,043 retirees receiving life insurance and 1,028 retirees, 563 spouses and 72 surviving spouses receiving health insurance, Armstrong said.

Armstrong Flooring has two pension plans. One is the U.S. Qualified Pension Plan, which was created in 2016 when Armstrong Flooring spun off from Armstrong World Industries. The plan has 315 pensioners, according to the bankruptcy filings, and is closed to new participants. It is insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and is fully funded with a $23 million surplus.

The other pension plan is the nonqualified unfunded Retirement Benefit Equity Plan, also known as U.S. Pension Plans. There are only three active employees enrolled in the Retirement Benefit Equity Plan.

How and why did Armstrong Flooring end up in this situation?

The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain challenges and pressures from inflation and harsh restrictions from lenders have been blamed for the current situation. Armstrong Flooring raised prices but couldn’t keep up.

“Simply stated, the company’s increasing costs significantly outpaced its pricing power,” said President and CEO Michel S. Vermette in a bankruptcy filing.

He said the company started to modernize operations and increase profits just before the pandemic hit.

It had “expended significant resources" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit with factory shutdowns, supply chain problems and inflation. It sought loans to stay afloat while pursuing a sale and those loans came with restrictions on how the money could be used and with milestones for a sale deal that could not be reached.

Does any of this involve Armstrong World Industries?

Not at all. Armstrong Flooring spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016. Armstrong Flooring designs, manufactures, sources and sells flooring products, primarily in North America and the Pacific Rim. Armstrong World is a publicly traded international designer and manufacturer of walls and ceilings. It has a global manufacturing network of 26 facilities. It reported double-digit growth in its first quarter earnings report. In its quarterly report, the company said it had $282 million in net sales for the quarter, a year-over-year growth of 12% and operating income growth of 17%.