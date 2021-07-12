LEBANON – The once-barren field across from the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center and Fairgrounds is slated to become North Cornwall Commons by the end of 2021, with restaurants, apartments and a nail salon.

Isaac’s Brewhouse will open its first location in the county at the Commons sometime between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31, according to Lebtown. The 4,300-square-foot restaurant will join Ancestor Coffeehouse & Creperie and Premier Nails Salon at 119 Springwood Drive. Isaac’s has 13 locations in Lancaster, York, Cumberland and Berks counties, including sites in Ephrata, Lititz and Lancaster city.

Mick’s All American Pub, meanwhile, will open its fourth location at 105 Springwood Drive. The pub, which has sites in Lititz, Mount Joy and Willow Street, will finish construction at the Commons in the fall according to the North Cornwall Commons website.

The North Cornwall Commons Apartments will be ready for occupants by Dec. 1, with a second phase of construction continuing into mid-2022, according to its website. One bedroom and two bedroom apartments anywhere from 650 square feet to just over a thousand square feet can be rented from the complex.

Lebanon tourists and travelers can also expect Fairfield by Marriot Inn & Suites to begin accepting guests in July.

The combination of restaurants, apartments, townhomes and a hotel make the area the only mixed-use, walkable community in Lebanon County, according to the development’s website.