After two years in legal limbo, the developers of the $120 million Oregon Village project in Manheim Township have to figure out their next move, following a Monday court decision that added uncertainty to their 76-acre development.

The Hurst brothers – Victor, Rich, George, Willie and Curvin – have not yet decided if they will appeal to the state Supreme Court within 30 days or, as the state’s Commonwealth Court suggested Monday, allow their development plan to return the Manheim Township Board of Supervisors for reconsideration.

“At this point we're getting together with our counsel to decide what our next steps will be,” said Victor on Tuesday. He spoke over the phone and said he would only make a brief statement.

Although these possibilities were not raised by Victor Hurst, the brothers could also choose to revise the development plan and start the approval process all over again or abandon the effort entirely.

At issue is a bed-and-breakfast owner’s claim that the township erred when it approved the Oregon Village plan even though it did not consider her building “historic.” That would have potentially forced changes in the proposed development.

The Commonwealth Court ruling has not made its way to the township board of supervisors yet. It will remain in the courts for a 30-day window. In that time, the Hursts have the right to pursue an appeal.

If 30 days pass without an appeal, “the board will determine the process it will use in addressing the Commonwealth Court’s decision,” said the township’s solicitor, J. Dwight Yoder.

The township has not participated in the litigation.

One thing is certain: most of the township commissioners who were on the board when the Oregon Village development plan was approved in 2019 will be out of office before it could be reconsidered.

After their January swearing in, Republicans will hold a 4-1 majority on the board, reversing a brief two-year period when Democrats were in control.

On the current board, only three commissioners were in office in 2019 when the Oregon Village plan came up for a vote: Democrats Tom O’Brien and Sam Mecum voted no and Republican Donna DiMeo voted yes.

Of those three, only DiMeo may have the chance to revisit the plan. O’Brien lost his re-election fight in November and Mecum chose not to run again.

The bed-and-breakfast owner’s attorney, William Cluck, said the Commonwealth Court ruling vindicated his client’s position after months of court battles. The supervisors’ decision was initially challenge in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Losing the challenge there, Cluck filed at appeal with Commonwealth Court.

Mary Bolinger, owner of Olde Oregon Farmhouse at 1383 E. Oregon Road, has argued Manheim Township commissioners failed to enforce zoning rules that required Oregon Village developers to make sure their project wouldn’t harm nearby historic sites.

The 2019 development plan did not identify the bed-and-breakfast as historic, despite Bolinger’s claims that her 1860s farmhouse is historic.

The appeals court decision Monday did not determine whether Bolinger’s building qualified as historic, but that the commissioners misinterpreted the zoning rules.

After a traffic expert testified that the development would reduce traffic on East Oregon Road, Bolinger argued that would hurt her bed-and-breakfast. Many customers discover the five-bedroom business from the street, she said.

The bed-and-breakfast owner also pointed to a historic buildings expert, who said in a 2019 hearing on the development plan that Olde Oregon Farmhouse was one of 35 historic buildings in the township. And older building materials used in historic buildings could suffer structural damage through the vibrations created by large-scale construction, the expert, Randolph Harris, said.

The latest ruling may give Bolinger another chance to prove her case before the township board again.

“We now look forward to going back to the board of commissioners to demonstrate that Ms. Bolinger’s bed-and-breakfast is indeed a historic resource,” Cluck said.

But that’s if the 2019 plan that includes 554 housing units, a 120-room hotel, restaurants and a supermarket remains intact. Cluck also said the board will have to decide whether to open back up the proposal to hearings.

“Our preference is that they reopen the hearings,” Cluck said.