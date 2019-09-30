The Wenger Group said Monday it has acquired grain dealer Risser Grain for an undisclosed price.
Risser Grain, based in Holtwood, buys and sells corn, wheat, barley and soybeans, produces custom-mixed fertilizer and has one mill, which Wenger Group recently began leasing.
In a prepared statement, Phil Rohrbaugh, Wenger Group president and CEO, described Risser Grain as “one of our key ingredient suppliers.”
Acquiring the 45-year-old Risser Grain, Rohrbaugh continued, “strengthens our reliability and sustainability as a manufacturer of feed for protein producers.”
All 40 Risser Grain employees have been retained by Wenger Group, the company said, boosting Wenger Group’s workforce to nearly 400.
Founded 75 years ago, Rheems-based Wenger Group is the parent company of Wenger Feeds (a provider of swine and poultry feeds), Nutrify (a provider of performance feed ingredients) and Dutchland Farms (an egg producer and marketer).