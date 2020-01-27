WellSpan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine will consolidate two of its offices into a larger one in Ephrata, the health system announced this week.
The offices that will be moving are currently in leased space at 3440B Rothsville Road, Ephrata, and 227 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster.
Starting June 1, they will be combined in the second floor of WellSpan Reading Road Health Center, just off Route 272 north of Ephrata at 446 N. Reading Road.
The new office space includes 16 exam rooms, according to the system. The building opened in 2008, and in other parts of it WellSpan offers lab work, CT scans and X-rays.
WellSpan said the consolidation will not affect the WellSpan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine office at 435 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, "which will continue to see patients."