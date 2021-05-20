WellSpan Health is raising its minimum wage July 4 to $15 an hour, up from $12.50 an hour.

In addition to the minimum wage increase, WellSpan will also be boosting pay for employees who make slightly above the new minimum, total payroll investments the company said amount to nearly $30 million.

“Raising the bar for minimum wage will help ensure all of our team members and their families are well-supported, given the valued contributions made to our patients and mission every day,” said Roxanna Gapstur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health.

Based in York, Wellspan Health has 20,000 employees, operates eight hospitals, and has more than 200 patient care locations in southcentral Pennsylvania. In Lancaster County, the health system operates Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital along with numerous doctors’ offices, specialty practices, surgery centers and urgent care offices.

With the wage increases, some 7,000 WellSpan employees will be getting raises, including 455 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the health provider’s largest location in Lancaster County.