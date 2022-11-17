WellSpan Health has bought a commercial printing company’s Manheim Township headquarters and plant for a possible expansion.

The York-based health system paid $7.5 million for the 8.4-acre tract at 330 Eden Road that had been a location for Intellicor Communications, according to a deed that was recorded Oct. 24.

“While no final determination has been made at this time related to this property, WellSpan Health continually evaluates opportunities to expand access to care now and for the future in Lancaster County,” WellSpan spokesperson Ryan Coyle said in an email.

The newly purchased property is next to Eden Resort & Suites, near routes 272 and 30. It was sold by a real estate arm of Steinman Communications, which owns LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP.

The property is the former home of Intelligencer Printing, a Steinman Communications company that was sold in 2017 to Intellicor Communications. Intellicor Communications is a printing, mailing, marketing and fulfillment company that has a production facility in East Hempfield Township at 3573 Hempland Road in addition to production facilities in Pennsauken, New Jersey, and Hurlock, Maryland.

“Intellicor has consolidated its Lancaster operations at its Hempland Road location,” Terry Bridgewater, an Intellicor Communications spokesperson said Wednesday, declining to offer further comment.

Intellicor Communications was created in 2017 when Intelligencer Printing was combined with AE Litho of Beverly, New Jersey, and East Petersburg-based Pemcor, which subsequently moved into the Eden Road site.

WellSpan Health, which operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, leases two offices within a half-mile of its new Eden Road property. WellSpan Cardiology is just across Route 272 at 140 N. Point Blvd., while the WellSpan Phil Haven Moore Park offices are at 780 Eden Road, just to the east.

The 330 Eden Road property is in a zoning district that allows medical offices by right.