Approximately 7,000 WellSpan Health employees, including an undetermined number in Lancaster County, will receive a pay bump as a result of the system's recent decision to raise its minimum wage by $2 to $17 per hour, effective July 2.

York-based WellSpan Health said affected employees will receive specific information in May.

As it did in July 2021, which was the last time WellSpan raised its minimum wage to $15, the organization is enacting associated increases for many employees who currently make slightly above the new minimum, as well.

WellSpan operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough as well as two urgent cares and several related medical practices in Lancaster County.

The system has 20,000 employees in south-central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

Over the last two years, the nonprofit health system said it has invested more than $245 million toward merit increases, employee recognition rewards, 403(b) contributions and other support. It also funds educational opportunities for staff in the region.