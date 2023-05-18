York-based WellSpan Health is building a 34,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center at CityGate Corporate Center in Lancaster city.

When it opens in the summer of 2024, the surgery center will employ between 50 and 70 people, said James Stuccio, senior vice president of WellSpan’s east region.

The health system has eight hospitals, including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough. Its other hospitals are located in Adams, Franklin, Lebanon and York counties, and northern Maryland.

WellSpan Health declined to share the cost of the project because plans for practices and services there have not been finalized. Stuccio said it's not uncommon for ambulatory surgery centers to cost “multiple seven figures.”

The outpatient surgery center being built in Lancaster city will be about the size of Christmas Tree Shops in Mill Creek Shopping Center. The building would be two stories built over a parking area. Located in CityGate at the Fruitville Pike and near Route 30, the property is owned by Oak Tree Development Group.

What is an ambulatory surgery center?

Ambulatory surgery centers focus on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. Pennsylvania has 271 such facilities, 15 of which are in Lancaster County.

Surgery centers are often less expensive for patients than hospitals.

“Performing a surgery in an outpatient surgery center often costs 45 to 60% less than in a hospital and in a setting that typically tends to have better patient safety results, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That increased affordability coupled with localized, high-quality care makes this a win-win for patients,” said Dr. David Gasperack, vice president and chief medical officer of WellSpan Health in a news release.

There is also growing demand for outpatient surgery locally, which follows a national trend.

“We are listening carefully to the patients that come to us for care,” Stuccio said, adding that the expansion is related to patient requests. “We know from other ASCs (ambulatory surgery centers) in the marketplace that there is more demand than what can be accommodated.”

Nationally, inpatient revenue was flat in 2022 compared to 2021, according to a January report from Kaufman Hall, an Illinois-based health care consulting firm. Meanwhile, outpatient revenue rose 8%, according to the report.

An integrated system

The center, which will be the home to several WellSpan specialty practices and advanced diagnostic services, is part of a strategic expansion in Lancaster County.

“It’s really about developing an integrated network for health care,” Gasperack said. “High quality care at a lower cost – that’s what drives us to look for a better way of doing things.”

In addition to the new surgery center, WellSpan will also build an outpatient endoscopy center and expand digestive health services at 4150 Barrett Blvd. in West Earl Township. It is expected to open in the spring of 2024. Stuccio said the endoscopy center is an expansion of the sports and pain medicine campus in the Brownstown area. Digestive health procedures offered at this location will include colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy, endoscopy and hemorrhoid banding.

The endoscopy center and the ambulatory surgery center follow a recent WellSpan EMS partnership with Christiana Community Ambulance Association. The health system has also recently partnered with Air Methods to expand the WellFlight air ambulance fleet by stationing a helicopter at a new base at Stevens Fire Company in East Cocalico Township. The air ambulance will serve Lancaster and surrounding counties.

Outside of Lancaster County, WellSpan announced this week that it entered into an agreement with Emerus, the nation’s first and largest operator of neighborhood hospitals, to build three new hospitals that will provide expanded access to inpatient care in Cumberland and York counties. These “micro” or “”neighborhood” hospitals will operate 24/7, just as their larger more traditional counterparts, with an emergency department and up to 10 inpatient beds.

Stuccio acknowledged that Lancaster County has long been a competitive healthcare market. The most-recent Pennsylvania Healthcare Cost Containment Council report in 2021 shows WellSpan Ephrata has about 11% of hospital admissions in the county while Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital has about 57% and UPMC Lititz has about 8%. Penn State Health opened a hospital in the county in October.

The expansion comes at a time when health systems are struggling financially: more than half of U.S. hospitals were operating at a financial loss at the end of 2022, according to the American Hospital Association.

WellSpan, too, faces those challenges. In the last six months of 2022, its excess revenues over expenses was $58.3 million compared to a budget of $134.1 million, according a recent bond disclosure. In 2021, the excess revenues over expenses was $229.8 million.

Moody’s Analytics said in a bond rating report that it expects WellSpan Health to be challenged by “an increasingly fluid and competitive service area with the entrance of many large systems and payers, expectations of higher capital spending over the medium-term, and a shifting payor mix to governmental reimbursement.” Moody’s also said its favorable outlook for the health system was based on “further enterprise growth and diversification of geographic locations,” among other things.

Stuccio noted that Lancaster County patients can benefit from the competition.

“One of the byproducts of competition is quality of care that this new project brings,” he said. “Competition brings greater choice.”