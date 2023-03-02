WellSpan Health has appointed James Stuccio senior vice president of the health system’s East Region.

The health system said Stuccio will provide executive leadership to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, and WellSpan Philhaven, in partnership with the behavioral health service line. He will also serve as regional leader of various other WellSpan facilities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, which make up the East Region.

Stuccio held various roles with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for more than a decade, most recently as LG Health’s interim chief operating officer.

Stuccio is on the board of Hospice of Lancaster County, Lancaster Chamber’s Community Prosperity Hub, Franklin & Marshall College Student Health Advisory Board, and he is a member of American College of Healthcare Executives, Medical Group Management Association, Pennsylvania Medical Society and other organizations.

Prior to joining LG Health, Stuccio held health care leadership roles with Crozer-Keystone Health Network, OhioHealth, Nemours Children’s Hospital/Jefferson Medical College, and Temple University Hospital.

In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree of business administration, and juris doctorate, Stuccio has completed coursework and certifications from the American College of Healthcare Executives and Harvard Business School, as well as Lean Management Systems Green Belt and Just Culture certifications.

