Citing changing customer needs, Wells Fargo has announced plans to close the Quarryville branch that operates from a circa-1930 bank building in the middle of the borough.

The last day for the branch at 1 S. Church St. is Wednesday.

“This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly. Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors,” read a Wells Fargo statement about the closure.

In addition to operating the branch, Wells Fargo also owns the bank building. A spokesperson said the bank was considering future options but hasn't made any decisions yet about what to do with the building.

The Greco-Roman style building with four large columns, decorative cornice and a vaulted ceiling was built by Quarryville National Bank, which had been chartered in 1883. Before the opening of its new bank, Quarryville National Bank was doing business out of another building on the site that was torn down for the new structure.

“It will be a building that would be a credit to a city many times larger than this borough,” read a Sept. 13, 1929, story in the Quarryville Sun about the new building as it was taking shape.

The bank building, which borders Bank Avenue, operated as Quarryville National Bank until 1961 when it merged with Lancaster County National Bank. A drive-thru was added in 1974 to the building, which in 1980 became a branch location for Hamilton. A more recent series of mergers and acquisitions gave the branch a series of owners, including First Union and then Wachovia, which was acquired in 2008 by Wells Fargo.

"At one time, that building was a modern marvel of architecture, having been built by the Tilghman Moyer Company of Allentown in 1929-1930. They specialized in construction of banks in our region," said Mike Roth, a local historian who co-wrote the book, "Quarryville: In Lancaster County's Southern End," which documents some history of the bank building.

Quarryville Borough manager and longtime resident Scott Peiffer said that if another bank doesn’t open, he’d love to see a retail use for the building, although he hasn’t heard any rumors about what might come next.

“I think there is a lot of potential for redevelopment there,” Peiffer said. “They have parking, a drive-thru canopy -- It’s just a cool building with high exposure, no doubt about that. We would hope something would happen, and the sooner the better. We don’t like to see empty stuff.”

According to FDIC data, Wells Fargo is the county's fifth largest bank, with a market share of 7.33%. It has nine offices in the county, including the Quarryville location. The Wells Fargo branch closest to Quarryville is 7 miles away in Bridgeport at 1643 Lincoln Highway East.

In March 2022, Wells Fargo also closed a branch in downtown Lancaster at 100 N. Queen St.

