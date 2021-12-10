Wells Fargo has announced plans to close its downtown Lancaster location due to declining usage.

The last day for the branch at 100 N. Queen St. will be Wednesday, March 9.

“We continually evaluate our branch network and while branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that customers increasingly use digital tools for transactions such as check deposits. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch,” said Jim Baum, a Wells Fargo spokesman.

Citing security reasons, Baum did not disclose the number of employees at the branch but said they can all apply for other positions in the company while noting that severance pay and career assistance would be offered to those losing jobs.

According to FDIC data as of June 30, Wells Fargo is the county's 5th largest bank, with a market share of 7.05%. It has 10 offices in the county, including the Queen Street location. The Wells Fargo branch closest to downtown Lancaster is on the western edge of the city at 926 Manor Ave.

Wells Fargo joins a number of banks that have reduced their branch systems in the county in recent years as consumers shift to online banking. Among the others to do so are Santander, Fulton, Orrstown, PNC, Citizens and Northwest banks.

The brown brick building at the northwest corner of Queen and Orange streets opened in 1977 as the headquarters for Wells Fargo predecessor National Central Bank. The bank building filled the corner previously occupied by the YMCA.

National Central and its successors retained ownership until 2004, when Wachovia sold it for $4.1 million to First States Investors. The building changed hands twice in 2013 and is currently owned by Brook Farms Development, a local firm whose holdings include the Lancaster County Community Services building and the Stockyard Business Park, both in Manheim Township.

Brook Farms’ Robert Redcay did not return a message seeking comment on the bank’s departure and possible new uses for the space.

In addition to Wells Fargo, the three-story, 53,000-square-foot building also has offices for several health care technology companies including Aspire Ventures and Penn Medicine HealthWorks.

(Staff writer Tim Mekeel contributed to this report.)