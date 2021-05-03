Wells Fargo has awarded a $3 million grant to the Community First Fund, which will use the money to launch a new program, the “Rebuilding Communities Loan Fund.”

By using dollars from Wells Fargo’s “Open for Business Fund,” the new Community First Fund program initially will target the Community First Fund's existing small-business clients that incurred losses during the pandemic, giving them access to low-cost capital to rebuild their businesses.

Lending efforts will be focused on businesses that add to the vibrancy of their communities such as restaurants, stores, child care centers, barbershops/salons, grocery stores and bodegas, according to the Community First Fund.

The initiative will target businesses owned by people of color, women and low-income people, as well as businesses that serve low-income communities.

Loan amounts will range from $5,000 to $250,000 and up, with the average expected to be about $75,000, the Community First Fund said. The maximum term will be 60 months.

Daniel Betancourt, Community First Fund president and CEO, said the "generous donation" from Wells Fargo "will allow us to provide small businesses in our region with much-needed financing to help them recover and rebuild."

The Lancaster-based Community First Fund is a certified community development financial institution serving 16 counties in southcentral and southeastern Pennsylvania, all three counties of Delaware and Camden County, New Jersey.