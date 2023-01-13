Weiser’s Market, which has grocery stores in Akron and near Lititz, will be closing its smaller Akron store in February.

Known for its freshly made doughnuts and Saturday summer meals under the porch, the 7,000-square-foot Weiser’s Market in Akron at 805 Main St. has been owned since 1998 by Tim Weiser, who took over what had been Sangrey’s Akron Shop Rite.

Among the reasons to close the store, Weiser said, were trouble getting enough employees and a reduction in sales since the November opening of a new Dutch-Way Farm Market a mile away in part of the former Ephrata Kmart. Weiser’s Market’s last day in Akron will be Feb. 11.

Weiser, 67, said the Akron store could have made some changes to recapture sales lost to Dutch-Way, but he wasn’t personally feeling up to the challenge.

“I’m getting older. I don’t have the energy I once had and I’m looking to slow down, not add more,” said Weiser, whose daughter, Laura, helps manage the business and will be able to lessen his workload if there is just one location.

By closing the Akron store, which has 35 employees, Weiser said employees can be transferred to the 21,000-square-foot Warwick Township store at 680 Furnace Hills Pike, which only has 40.

While he doubts everyone would want to make the move, Weiser said all Akron employees will be offered jobs since they would be welcome in many areas, including with the preparation of ready-to-eat foods and bakery items that have been a longtime staple of Weiser’s Market.

“When you’re doing stuff from scratch, it takes a little more labor,” he said.

Weiser owns the Akron grocery store property located at the site of a former hotel that was once the center of the borough. Weiser said he plans to sell the property at an auction in March along with any equipment that can’t be transferred to the Lititz store.

Weiser, who is a member of the Akron Lions Club, said he plans to stay involved in the small, hilltop community even if he isn’t operating the grocery store that has become a town hub.

“Thank you for the many friendships and memories we have made here, we will cherish them for many years to come,” read a letter posted Friday on the store’s website announcing the closure. “So many of our customers have become more like family to us and we will definitely be leaving a piece of our hearts here in Akron.”