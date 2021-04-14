Weis Markets supermarket in Gap, closed by fire in November 2019, will reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, the company said Wednesday.

The reopened 5360 Lincoln Highway store will have a larger produce section, increased variety in the natural and organic sections, a larger pharmacy and Weis 2 Go online ordering with curbside pickup.

One of 13 Lancaster County locations for the Sunbury-based chain, the 45,000-square-foot store also will have an expanded café, a new exterior and a new décor. It will have 110 employees – the same number it had before the fire.

The Nov. 24, 2019 fire began overnight in a storage area, causing $2.5 million to $3 million worth of damage to the building and the loss of contents valued at $1.6 million, according to fire officials at the scene. No one was injured. Store employees were reassigned to other Weis locations.