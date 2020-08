Weis Markets has begun renovations for a new beer and wine café at its grocery store in Lancaster Township.

The beer and wine café at 1204 Millersville Pike will be the eighth such café for Weis in Lancaster County, where the Sunbury-based grocer has 13 stores. A spokesman said it should open sometime early this fall.

Weis Markets' beer/wine sites typically offer between 400 and 500 varieties of beer as well as 500-plus varieties of wine.

