Weis Markets has begun rebuilding its supermarket in Gap that was heavily damaged by fire last Nov. 24. A spring 2021 opening is scheduled.

According to Weis, the rebuilt store will have an upgraded storefront, a larger produce department, a larger selection of organic produce and groceries, and an expanded in-store café offering more than 1,050 kinds of beer and wine.

The rebuilt store also will bring back its pharmacy, which was temporarily relocated to an adjoining storefront so that its customers could continue to be served.

The 5360 Lincoln Highway store will be rebuilt on the same footprint, measuring 46,500 square feet. It will have the same number of employees – 110 full-time and part-time, said Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin.

Curtin declined to disclose the cost of the project, but Weis was issued a building permit by Salisbury Township last month showing that the construction cost (excluding equipment) is $2.97 million.

Fire officials at the scene last November said the blaze, which began in a storage area, caused $2.5 million to $3 million worth of damage to the building and the loss of contents valued at $1.6 million. No one was injured. Store employees were reassigned to other Weis locations.