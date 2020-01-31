Nearly 60 years after it opened, the Weaver Markets store near Reinholds will be closing.
Family-owned Weaver Markets, whose main store is along Route 272 near Adamstown, announced it will close its smaller location in the village of Blainsport near Reinholds on March 28.
“As we look to our future and how to best serve our customers, we’ve chosen to close our Reinholds store,” the Weaver Markets owners said in a statement in the current advertising circular.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe it will make us stronger as a business and allow us to shift our resources and focus on improving and creating new services at our Adamstown location,” the statement says.
Mike Weaver, one of four owners of the store, said they are looking to lease the roughly 12,000-square-foot building that grew from the corner store his father A. Earl Weaver opened in 1962 as Weaver Markets.
Weaver said employees from the Reinholds store will be offered jobs at the Adamstown store, which is located 5 miles southeast along routes 897 and 272.
While it was expanded several times, the “Little Weavers” store is now dwarfed by the roughly 96,000-square-foot Weaver Markets near Adamstown.
Opened in 1984 and expanded in 1998, the Adamstown store is a full-service grocery store that includes a snack bar and banquet facility.