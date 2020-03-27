The Weaver Markets store near Reinholds is closing Saturday, March 28..

Family-owned Weaver Markets, whose main store is along Route 272 near Adamstown, announced the planned closing of the store in January, saying the move was meant to shift resources to their remaining store.

Employees from the Reinholds store were offered jobs at the Adamstown store, which is located 5 miles southeast.

The owners said they are looking to lease the roughly 12,000-square-foot building that grew from the corner store A. Earl Weaver opened in 1962 as Weaver Markets.

While it was expanded several times, the “Little Weavers” store was dwarfed by the roughly 96,000-square-foot Weaver Markets near Adamstown. Opened in 1984 and expanded in 1998, the Adamstown store is a full-service grocery store that includes a snack bar and banquet facility.