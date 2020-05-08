Work continues on a new restaurant on the square in Manheim although delays caused by COVID-19 have contributed to a projected opening date that’s been pushed back to winter 2021, a year later than originally hoped.

The owners of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire are working to transform 1 S. Charlotte St. into Weary Traveler, a restaurant with café and market areas that will showcase their own wine, beer and spirits.

Weary Traveler will be operated by Mount Hope Estate & Winery, which has a distillery, winery and a brewery in addition to the seasonal outdoor festival it holds on its property north of Manheim at 2775 Lebanon Road.

The new restaurant will operate as a tasting location for their Spirits Distilling Co., which will allow them to sell its products along with those from their Mazza Vineyards and Swashbuckler Brewing Co. They’ll also feature a variety of other Pennsylvania-made wine, beer and liquor.

Weary Traveler will combine into one what had been three shops and a tavern. In addition to a roughly 80-seat restaurant, the new plans call for a market area with grab-and-go items as well patio seating on the square and an outdoor area in the back. The second and third floors will become apartments.

For Mount Hope owners Scott and Heather Bowser, Weary Traveler will return them to the town where in 1995 they opened the Summy House at 31 S. Main St.

Scott Bowser said COVID-19 shutdowns caused delays for Weary Traveler but they still plan to complete the vision for the project that was unveiled in December.

