Carol Stoudt, America’s first female brewmaster since Prohibition, has been quietly inquiring for several months about possible buyers for the brewery she’s overseen since 1987.

When several potential sales fell through, the Adamstown brewery decided to publicize Stoudt’s intention to retire ahead of a hoped-for sale of Stoudts Brewing Co.

On Monday, Stoudts Brewing Co. issued a press release announcing Carol Stoudt’s pending retirement and the plan to wind down operations by spring as they look for someone else to take over.

Click here to read the LNP | LancasterOnline story about Carol Stoudt's decision.

Sales and brewery manager Tom Miller said the public announcement was meant to attract potential buyers for the Stoudts brand or the brewery operation.

“Pretty much at this point we’re entertaining any kind of offers to help possibly continue the Stoudts name,” Miller said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The brewery along Route 272 in Adamstown has the capacity to produce around 450,000 gallons of beer a year, but Miller said it has been making “drastically under that number.” He declined to offer specific numbers.

Miller said increased competition from other craft brewers along with changing customers tastes have impacted demand for beers from Stoudts Brewing Company, which was a pioneer in the craft brewing movement.

Any sale would not affect the other Stoudt businesses in Adamstrown which include Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant, Stoudts Bakery and Stoudts Antiques Mall as well as the indoor and outdoor beer garden.