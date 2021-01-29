Wawa says it is anticipating a “late spring” opening of its new convenience store in Caernarvon Township.

The store in Morgantown at the northwest corner of Routes 23 and 10 will be the fifth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator. The new Morgantown store replaces a showroom and car lot for Hershey Motors, directly across the street from a Turkey Hill convenience store.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 as an outgrowth of a dairy processing plant founded in 1902 in the village of Wawa, just outside Philadelphia. Today, the regional chain has more than 630 convenience stores that feature a variety of fresh foods, including made-to-order hoagies.

In Lancaster County, Wawa has stores in Ephrata, East Petersburg, East Lampeter Township and Gap.