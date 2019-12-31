After nearly 70 years in business, Rendezvous Steak Shop is closing on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Now located at 239 W. King St., the steak shop debuted in 1951 at 242 W. King St.

Before coming to Lancaster, founder Romolo Joseph “Beans” Gaspari owned a steak shop in Coatesville. A story in the January 1955 Saturday Evening Post credited Gaspari with introducing the Italian steak sandwich to Lancaster.

The popular lunch, dinner and late-night spot was drawing a crowd on Tuesday morning. Watch video below or on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.

