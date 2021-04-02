Today, Lancaster Distilleries debuts its stand at the Lancaster Central Market, serving vegan and vegetarian food — and booze.

LNP | LancasterOnline visited the stand to talk with people and see what the stand had to offer.

The stand will feature food from Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse alongside bottles of rum, vodka and gin.

There will also be cocktail kits and bottle syrups in addition to cocktail garnishes, simple syrups and bitters for making mixed drinks.

When Lancaster Distilleries announced its new stand in a Facebook post, it read in part: “We have made history by becoming the first stand at Central Market to be approved to sell alcohol.”

Nate Boring, head distiller for the distillery, told LNP|LancasterOnline at the time the claim of being the first alcohol seller in the market’s 290-year history was based on some of his own cursory research.

“If we were to bring alcohol in, we wanted it to be someone local, someone that really would represent the county and the city properly,” said Dani Decker, communications manager for Lancaster Central Market.

“When we received the application from Lancaster Distilleries -- and their application was for selling food as well as bottled spirits -- it seemed kind of like the perfect opportunity," Decker said.