Warwick Township supervisors last week helped Rock Lititz take a step closer to expansion.

Supervisors approved preservation of 70 acres on the Frederick Hess farm on Becker Road, while also approving the sale of some acreage to the Rock Lititz project.

Rock Lititz is adding facilities on its 96-acre campus, which is is dedicated to the live-event industry and associated businesses.

What's the Rock Lititz expansion plan?

Over the past seven years, Rock Lititz developers have constructed the first three buildings at the campus — Rock Lititz Studio (for rehearsals), Pod 2 (for businesses in the live-event industry) and Hotel Rock Lititz.

As has been previously reported, the developers are proposing five more facilities there.

The expansion will include a smaller rehearsal studio and a multi-tenant space adjoining Rock Lititz Studio, a free-standing multi-tenant building, a free-standing building for Clair Global and Mickey’s Black Box, a community theatre being developed by Michael Tait, founder and former CEO of Tait.

The expansion could lead to 200 to 250 more jobs, according to Rock Lititz General Manager Andrea Shirk. Some 405 people now work at the campus a quarter-mile west of Route 501.

What is a TDR?

The term TDR stands for Transferable Development Rights, in which Warwick Township’s zoning ordinance assigns every farm within the Agricultural zone one transferable development right for each two gross acres of farmland.

The arrangement of using TDRs to fund farm preservation has made Warwick Township a leader in the region, according to township Manager Daniel Zimmerman. The township currently has 430 TDRs in their bank, and has been able to preserve some 3,000 acres of farmland in the township, he said.

TDRs are purchased from farmers who wish to preserve their farmland. The purchase price is based on the fair market value of the farmland at the time the TDRs are sold. Since 1991, the TDR program has been successful in preserving more than 26 farms in the township. The TDRs are sold to developers for the purpose of increasing lot coverage in the Campus Industrial zone. Warwick Township partners with the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board or Lancaster Farmland Trust to preserve farmland. The funds generated by the sale of TDRs are specifically used to preserve additional farmland within Warwick Township.

LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Tim Mekeel contributed to this report.