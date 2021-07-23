As they continue to wind down their businesses, Ed and Carol Stoudt are selling beer steins, posters, pipes and other curiosities from their nearly 60 years operating in Adamstown at a public auction.

The auction of the Stoudts’ private collection follows the May sale of their 18-acre business complex in Adamstown and the couple’s move in June to Vermont, where they bought a horse farm near their daughter.

The live auction begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Wiederseim Associates, 1041 W. Bridge St., #20, Phoenixville. In addition to bidding in person, you can bid online. Here’s how:

Before the auction

Register to bid at auction sites Bidsquare, Invaluable or LiveAuctioneers. Register specifically for the "Stoudt Private Collection Auction" and wait for approval to bid. Saturday morning, log into your account and watch/participate in live bidding.

The auction catalog is available on those websites and at the auction house’s website at wiederseim.com. (Wiederseim’s website only takes absentee bids before the live auction begins. During the auction, online bids can only be placed on the third-party auction sites.)

During the auction

The on-site auctioneer will consider online bids during the in-person auction. The auction consists of 255 lots, likely proceeding at the pace of around 60 lots an hour. The online catalogue lists items in the order they will be sold. Bids will be in increments of $25 until an item reaches $500.

After the auction

Payment by cash, check, credit card or wire transfer must be made within 10 days. Total price includes final bid price plus a 25% buyer’s premium and 6% Pennsylvania sales tax. Beginning Monday, items may be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, or by appointment. Items need to be picked up or shipped within 14 days of the sale date.

Shipping

Wiederseim does not do shipping, but shipping can be arranged through 10 recommended shippers listed on the auction house’s website. To arrange shipping, first contact the shipper and then send an email to: info@wiederseim.com. The email should include details of the shipping arrangements and a written consent to release the items.