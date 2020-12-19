Wanderlust Coffees has opened a small coffee roastery in Lancaster city.

The company says its roastery at 923 N. Christian St. features organically grown and fairly traded coffees. The coffees are offered to wholesale customers and are also sold online and can be shipped out or picked up at the roastery.

Some coffees are created in partnership with nonprofit organizations who receive a portion of the proceeds.

Wanderlust coffees are roasted in small batches on a bed of hot air as opposed to tumbling them in a hot drum. This “air roasting” process tends to produce coffees that are less bitter, according to Timm Wenger, who owns the company with his wife, Kristina.

The Wengers also operate the Taste the World tour company, which organizes sampling tours of local restaurants and food vendors.

