Walmart will begin taking the temperature of all store employees as they arrive for work every day as a way to detect whether they might have COVID-19.

The step is one of several measures announced Tuesday by the world’s biggest retailer intended to slow the spread of the virus. Walmart has three stores and about 900 employees in Lancaster County.

Walmart appears to be the first retailer in the county to implement daily temperature-taking of its workforce. The company also will ask the employees screening questions at that time.

A low-grade fever that gradually increases is among the indicators of having COVID-19. Walmart said thermometers are expected to arrive at its stores, club stores and distribution centers in up to three weeks.

Employees with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be sent home and instructed to remain home until they are fever-free for at least three days.

Walmart also announced it will ship masks and gloves to those same facilities, so employees have the option of wearing them. The masks and gloves are due to arrive in one to two weeks.