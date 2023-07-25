The new owner of the Quality Center plans to rename the East Lampeter Township retail complex across from The Shops at Rockvale and is asking the public to weigh in by voting.

In May, Wyomissing-based Motus Development spent $8.5 million to buy the 2495 Lincoln Highway East shopping center, which includes Waffle House and an Adidas outlet. In an online poll - Motus Development lists four potential new names for the Quality Center. They are:

Lincoln Square

Hickory Square

Penn Wood Square

Hamilton Square

The poll will remain open through Aug. 4 and the new name will be announced Aug. 9.

Mike Brown, director of acquisitions and leasing for Motus Development, said having the public weigh in on a new name is meant to give some community ownership of the center. One of the first capital improvements will be a new sign that will feature the new name, he said.

The suggested names reference the founder of Lancaster city, James Hamilton, and HIckory Town, which was an early name for the city. Lincoln Square references the center’s location along Lincoln Highway East and Penn Wood Square alludes to William Penn, founder of Pennsylvania.

The Quality Center, which has 65,000 square feet of space and 15 storefronts, originally opened as an outlet center in 1987, the year after the first shops debuted across Route 30 at what was then called Rockvale Square Factory Outlets. The Quality Center replaced The Guernsey Barn, a 13,000-square-foot exhibition building that hosted cattle auctions, craft shows, antique shows and arts gatherings.

The planned name change for The Quality Center comes as Rockvale is poised for a major overhaul.

New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes, which bought Rockvale in December 2022, plans to tear down half its 537,000 square feet of commercial space and build 16 new four-story apartment buildings with 504 residential units. The first of the apartments are expected to be ready in four or five years.